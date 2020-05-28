Times When Vikas Khanna Helped The Needy During COVID-19 Lockdown: Read Details

With the current ongoing lockdown, many people can't manage to get their basic needs fulfilled. While the lockdown is not the same for everyone, many famous personalities are trying their best to help the ones in need. While stars like Salman Khan are helping the needy with ration and other essential items, some stars like Sonu Sood organised a bus for workers to help them go back to their native. However, apart from these Bollywood actors, chef Vikas Khaana joined hands to help the needy. Take a look at times Vikas Khanna stepped forward to help people during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna To Supply Cooked Meals To Those Affected By Cyclone Amphan

Here's how Vikas Khanna helping people during the lockdown

When the chef distributed ration in the country

Vikas Khanna, along with his team, collected over 100 quintals of dry ration and distributed it among families in more than 15 cities of India, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Pune, Jodhpur, Mijwan, Vrindavan, Bhopal, Mangalore, Delhi, Dharamsala, and many more. The chef shared this news on his profile on social media. The caption for his post began with wishing everyone on the occasion of Ramadan and then talking about his work.

When Vikas Khanna joined hands with Sonu Sood

As my brother @SonuSood is getting hundreds of people home, we are making sure that they are well fed. #FeedIndia

Thank you @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 and The Heroes of National Disaster Response Force for helping us feed 7 millions+ meals all over India. pic.twitter.com/y38kPRjWpL — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 27, 2020

Vikas Khaan joined hands with actor Sonu Sood in helping the migrants by making sure they are well fed. The chef took to his Twitter handle and wrote that as Sonu Sood is getting hundreds of migrants home, he and his team are making sure that they are well fed. He also thanked the heroes of NDRF for helping him feed more than 7 million meals all over India. Moreover, Vikas Khanna's initiative was later appreciated by netizens. A few days later, Vikas Khanna, who was impressed with Sonu's efforts, also named a dish after the actor’s native place, Moga, in Punjab.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan And Chef Vikas Khanna Donate Over 40,000 Sanitary Pads To Migrant Women

When Vikas Khanna fed 2 lakh people as part of world’s largest Eid feast

Chef Vikas Khanna, along with his team, served almost 2 lakh people on the streets of Mumbai. He started this noble initiative, named Feed India, through which he is feeding people all around India. This year, Vikas created a goal of serving the World’s Largest Eid Feast. And, through this, his team served food to around 2 lakh hungry people in Mumbai alone. Later, he also shared this news on his Twitter account along with a small video.

When Farah Khan, along with Vikas Khanna, donated 40,000 Sanitary Pads

Thanks @TheVikasKhanna who introduced me2 @NiineIndia @PayalTulsiyan who so generously has donated 100 cartons of sanitary napkins ( over40,000 pads) 4 migrant women n more. Thank u @RotiGharIndia 4taking over the distribution n @zoamorani 4 introducing me to this wonderful ngo♥️ pic.twitter.com/bY83Y23jcO — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 20, 2020

Farah Khan and Vikas Khanna came forward to help female migrant workers. The duo collaborated to donate over 40,000 sanitary pads to female migrant workers in the country. Farah Khan took to her Twitter account to thank Vikas Khanna, who managed the charitable work while being in New York.

When Vikas Khanna donated 1000 PPE Kits

Namaskaar,

Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

Vikas Khanna also donated 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The hospital is named after singer Lata Mangeshkar's father. Overwhelmed by the chef's gesture, the singer had expressed her gratitude towards the chef.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Hails Vikas Khanna's Initiative As He Distributes 4 Million Dry Ration Meals

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna To Feed 1.75 Lakh People On Eid In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.