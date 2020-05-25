Vikas Khanna To Supply Cooked Meals To Those Affected By Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has been tearing through West Bengal since last week. According to state officials, Cyclone Amphan has already caused damages worth around ₹1 trillion. Currently, more than 80 deaths have been recorded while thousands have been left homeless. Reportedly, three million people were evacuated before the cyclone Amphan hit the areas of India as well as Bangladesh.

Vikas Khanna to help the people affected by cyclone Amphan

In order to help the stranded, Chef Vikas Khanna has extended a hand to help those in need. Vikas Khanna has offered to supply food to the Amphan-affected people of West Bengal. He took to his Twitter account to ask help from some on-ground NGOs in order to distribute the food. He wrote, “URGENT- Kolkata. I am securing Ration for West Bengal right now. Need to connect with some on-ground NGO who is doing cooked meals for people affected by Cyclone Amphan. By later today, I will have the details. info@vkhanna.com, Please subject it - West Bengal”. According to a major news publishing house, Chef Vikas Khanna has already reached out to the NGOs and he will soon start the distribution of food.

Vikas Khanna has been helping the needy by giving them food. The Michelin star chef along with his team served almost 2 lakh people on the streets of Mumbai. Vikas Kanna started this noble initiative, Feed India, through which he is feeding people on the streets all around India so that they do not stay hungry. This year, he created a goal of serving the World’s Largest Eid Feast. Through this, his team managed to feed around 2 lakh hungry people in Mumbai alone. This feat is very huge on its own! Vikas Khanna also shared this news through his Twitter account and along with a small video.

More about Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna has also stepped into the film industry with his 2019 drama, The Last Color. He is the producer as well as the director of the film. The movie revolves around a 9-year old tightrope walker who befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life. It also focuses on the years-old taboos surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. The film starred popular faces of the industry including Neena Gupta, Rajeswar Khanna, Aqsa Siddiqui, Aslam Shekh, and Neha Garg. The movie got a lot of positive reactions from the viewers and was also given a spot in the list of feature films for the Academy Awards.

