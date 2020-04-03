Times When Ajay Devgn Played The Role Of 'Ajay' In His Movies

Ajay Devgn is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. He has starred in several critically acclaimed films and has a huge fan base that flood the theatres, every time a Devgn film releases. In several films, Ajay Devgn has played a character whose name is Ajay. Read on to know more about the times when Ajay Devgn was seen playing the role of Ajay here:

Times when Ajay Devgn played the role of Ajay

Ishq

Ishq is one of the top-rated comedy films by Ajay Devgn. It also features Aamir Khan in the lead roles along with Kajol and Juhi Chawla. Ishq was released in 1997 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In the film, Ajay Devgn was seen playing a character by the name of Ajay.

Phool Aur Kaante

Phool Aur Kaante is the debut film of Ajay Devgn. It was released back in 1991 and featured Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri in crucial roles. In the film, he was seen playing the character of Ajay. For the film, Ajay Devgn went on to receive a Filmfare award for the best male debut. Here is a song from Phool Aur Kaante.

U Me Aur Hum

U Me Aur Hum is a 2008 film that features Ajay Devgn in the role of Ajay, and it is produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, under the banner of Ajay Devgn Films. The film is an adaptation of the 2004 film The Notebook. The film was released on February 16, 2020.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam is a 1999 action flick directed by Veeru Devgan and featured his son Ajay Devgn in the role of Ajay Tauheed. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It revolves around a pair of twins, played by Ajay Devgn. Here is a song from the film:

