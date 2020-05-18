Anil Kapoor Is A Fitness Inspiration For The Youth And THESE Pics Are Proof

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognized Indian actors and producers who has acquired global fame due to his contribution to the film industry. He has also appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as some international films and television series. However, Anil Kapoor is often hailed as a fitness icon for the youth as the actor abides by a disciplined fitness regime which he also tends to share on social media.

With time, Anil Kapoor is aging like fine wine. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Anil Kapoor is not compromising with his fitness regime which is inevitably posing as a great inspiration for the youth to skip their lethargy. Take a look at the times when Anil Kapoor was the ultimate fitness inspiration for the youth.

Times when Anil Kapoor motivated his fans to abide by their fitness routine

When Anil Kapoor had an important message for his fans

Anil Kapoor recently shared some series of pictures where he could be seen flaunting his sculpted physique. However, it was Anil Kapoor's message for his fans of him not taking any steroids during his bodybuilding process which was truly motivational. Anil Kapoor thanked his trainer Marc for sticking with him for 6 years during this regime and inspired all his fans to strengthen their body as well as build their flexibility along with the immunity.

When Anil Kapoor flaunted his 'State Of Mind'

Anil Kapoor took to his social media to showcase his fitness regimes along with some inspirational quotes for all his fans. He also called fitness as a state of mind in the post. One can see the Mr. India actor working extensively on his upper body in the pictures.

When Anil Kapoor was literally his own motivation

It seems that the Malang actor cannot stop inspiring all his fans to continue their COVID-19 lockdown workout with utmost dedication. He also shared a series of pictures with some more propelling quotes on self-motivation. He also urged his fans to be their own motivation.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Malang. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles. He was also seen in the comedy flick Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Pulkit Samrat.

