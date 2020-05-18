Anil Kapoor's Movies By David Dhawan That Are Best To Watch In Quarantine

David Dhawan was known for his romantic comedy Bollywood movies since the 90s. Similarly, Anil Kapoor's chemistry with his actor's on-screen was loved by his audience. Anil Kapoor and David Dhawan came together for their film Andaz which turned out to be a hit film. Check out some of their other films together that made them one of the best actor-director duo of Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor's movies with David Dhawan

Andaz

Helmed by David Dhawan, the film Andaz starred Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles. Andaz was a remake of a Telugu film Sundara Kandam, starring K Bhagyaraj and Bhanupriya. The film tales the story of a student who has a crush on a married teacher. In order to get closer to him, she befriends his wife. After the student’s father dies, the teacher’s wife invites her to stay at home, also inviting trouble. This film was the first film of Anil Kapoor and David Dhawan together.

Loafer

Another film for which Anil Kapoor and David Dhawan came together was Loafer. The film Loafer starred Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film is about an unemployed man, who gets into trouble over little things. One day he is framed for murder and when he finds nobody by his side, he decides to fight his own fight.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi Opens Up About Her Health & Recovery After Accident, Claims She's 90% Okay

Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana is another romantic comedy film helmed by David Dhawan. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film is about two men who fall in love with Juhi Chawla and go odd ways to win her heart. Deewana Mastana was David Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s third film together.

Also Raed: Netflix Asks 'name This Superhero' With B-Town Villain Pic; Netizens Name Batman, Deadpool

Gharwali Baharwali

Gharwali Baharwali is one of the best films of actor Anil Kapoor and director David Dhawan. Gharwali Baharwali stars Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Rambha in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a man who’s wife cannot conceive a child. However, after being forced to get married again, the man denies but eventually a situation occurs where he gets married to a Nepali woman. The plot rises when the Nepali woman bears his child and returns to meet him after years.

Also Read: Fan Has Quirky Request After 'Malang' Digital Premiere, Anil Kapoor Agrees On 1 Condition

Biwi No.1

The last film for which David Dhawan and Anil Kapoor came together was for the film Biwi No.1. The film starred Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in the lead roles while actor Anil Kapoor was seen in a pivotal role. The film focuses on the life of a simple middle-class woman whose husband leaves her for a modern woman. The story gets interesting when she tries to win his heart back.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor-starrer 'No Entry' BTS Videos That Will Make You Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.