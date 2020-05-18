Anil Kapoor & Salman Khan's Movies Together; From 'No Entry' To 'Race 3'

Anil Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The evergreen star has shared screen space with many superstars of Bollywood, one of them being Salman Khan. The duo has collaborated together in many films and has given chartbuster hits to the Bollywood film fraternity. Here is a collection of movies that sees Anil Kapoor sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

No Entry

No Entry is a 2005 comedy movie directed by Anees Bazmee. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and more. No Entry is the official remake of the Tamil movie Charlie Chaplin. The plot of the movie features how Kishan and Sunny’s life is disturbed after their friend Prem sets them up with a hooker.

Biwi No.1

Biwi No.1 is a 1999 comedy-drama movie helmed by David Dhawan. Bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. The story of the movie unveils a houseful that learns her husband is cheating on her and her quest to bring him back begins.

Race 3

Race 3 is a 2018 action-thriller movie helmed by Remo D’Souza. The movie was jointly produced under the banners of Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. Race 3 stars an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saquib Saleem.

The movie is the third installment of Race film series. The plot of Race 3 revolves around the relationships and loyalties of a criminal family who is planning its next heist. Their loyalties are tested when some shocking revelations strike them.

Yuvvraaj

Yuvvraaj is a 2008 drama movie directed and bankrolled by Subhash Ghai. The movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the fragmented family of three brothers who try to con each other in the pursuit of inheriting their father’s wealth.

Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana is a 1997 romantic-comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. Deewana Mastana stars Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles while Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the movie as Prem. The plot of Deewana Mastana sees how chaos erupts when a small-time crook and a mental patient trying to win the heart of a beautiful woman.

