Actress Bhumi Pednekar spoke up about the environment and its significance on her Instagram lately. The actress while on her shoot for Durgavati took time out of her schedule to throw light on the importance of our environment and the damage plastic has done to our oceans and other species. Read on to know more about the times when Bhumi Pednekar showed her concern for the environment:

Times when Bhumi Pednekar showed she cares about the environment

Actress Bhumi Pednekar spoke about how people must gather and clean the environment. On her travel to Bhopal, she realized how Bhopal is a very environmentally conscious city and she spoke about the city and its cleanliness on her Instagram. Bhumi has used the hashtag ''climate warriors'' multiple times to spread awareness on the same.

Bhumi Pednekar went out of her way to clean the environment and showcased her concern for environmental care. She spoke of how she felt the process was fulfilling. The actress spoke of how plastic has been killing organisms and as a community how we must protect them. She has also promoted NGOs that are in support of the same cause.

