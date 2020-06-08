How Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Other Female Actors Spent Their Weekend?

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities have been quite active on social media. Many of them have been sharing updates about their daily activities. Read to know how Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood actors spent their weekend:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone recently shared a hilarious video of herself. The video features Padukone sporting a pink ruffled gown and she can be seen dancing in a very hilarious manner. She shared a boomerang video of herself during some photoshoot.

Siddhant Chaturvedi could not hold himself from commenting on the Padukone video where she can be goofing around in the middle of a photoshoot. Padukone accompanied the post with a caption, ''I have zero recollection of what I was thinking 🤔 #happy #weekend'' Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, ''Umm...Lemme help - You were really excited about our film! ❤️''

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that she has been missing travelling amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture and she can be seen sporting an airport look in a black and white outfit. She accompanied the post with an interesting caption and wrote, ''All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere ✈️ I miss travelling'' Check out the post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been sharing several photos that showcase the best sun-lit corners of her home. The Paatal Lok producer gave fans a glimpse of her at-home photoshoot. The picture features Anushka Sharma smiling whole-heartedly in black and white sports outfits. She captioned, ''I told you I knew all the sunlight spots 😉''. Virat Kohli seems to be smitten by the photo as he commented by sharing a red heart and heart-eyed emoji. Have a look at Anushka Sharma's post:

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user and her Instagram proves the same. The actor has been often sharing pictures of her spending time with her sister, Nupur Sanon and also her parents amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She recently shared a throwback picture that showcases her time from the sets of the shoot. She can be seen donning a flowy balloon sleeved gown in the picture shared. Kriti Sanon revealed that she missed being on the sets amid the lockdown due to the pandemic crises.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. The picture features Taapsee Pannu looking and smiling at her reflection in the mirror and she can also bee seen holding a bright red lipstick in the post shared. She captioned the post by adding a hint of humour to it: ''You .... Yes you!!! It’s getting there... hold on be strong . You have done all fine until now and things are gonna get even better. Otherwise there’s always a red lipstick to make u feel kicked 💋''

