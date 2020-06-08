Deepika Padukone Vs Kylie Minogue: Who Wore Sparkling White Pantsuit Better?

Actors donning voguish styles and following specific trends is not new in the entertainment world. On multiple occasions be it red carpets of award shows, or promotional events and concerts, several popular celebrities are spotted sporting identical outfits or very similar ones. While reminiscing some of the best fashion flashbacks, we stumbled upon a highly interesting one between Pop Queen Kylie Minogue and reigning Bollywood's Box-office empress Deepika Padukone. Both wore identical white pantsuits. So let's take a look and decide who wore it better.

Fashion Face-off: Deepika Padukone vs Kylie Minogue

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attended the Wimbledon finale with her sister Anisha Padukone in London, last year. She wore a scintillating and classic pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. The Om Shanti Om actor's outlandish ensemble was a vision to behold. Deepika Padukone looked really pretty. She accessorised her look with an RL50 Handbag, long earrings, golden bracelet and watch.

Her uber-cool black shades accentuated her overall look to ten folds. For hair, Deepika Padukone opted for effortless beachy waves with a middle parting. She kept her makeup minimalist and natural with nude lips and defined brows. But what caught our attention the most was her attached white unknotted tie with her pantsuit.

Kylie Minogue

Singing sensation Kylie Minogue too was spotted in a somewhat similar off-white pantsuit look. The Chiggy Wiggy singer wore it for her 2018's Golden Tour concert which was held at Padova Grand Geox Theater in Pandova. Kylie Minogue looked remarkable in this look. With a matching blazer and pants, she wore a sheer top with a knotted black bow.

For hair, Kylie Minogue did not experiment much and wore her statement sleek and straight hairdo with a middle parting. For makeup, Kylie Minogue kept it very chic with glass effect base and dewy cheekbones. The match of her nudish-brown lipstick with her glass-finish makeup base was like one made in heaven.

As both the stunning woman looked graceful in this similar white pantsuit look, it is difficult to pick sides. But Deepika Padukone's all-white look was more flattering than Kylie's for its comfort factor. Also, you can opt for Deepika Padukone's white power suit look any time of the day, it will be more comfortable and very pleasing to the eyes.

