When Jacqueline Fernandez Shared The Screenspace With Veterans Like Rishi Kapoor & Big B

Making her debut with the movie Aladin, Jacqueline Fernandez marked her presence in Bollywood with her performance in the movie Murder 2. Jacqueline Fernandez has also been a part of various other Bollywood films along with veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. Here are some films in which Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a big screen with these veteran actors.

Actors with whom Jacqueline Fernandez has shared the big screen

Rishi Kapoor

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie Housefull 2. The film also starred actors Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham and Randhir Kapoor in the lead roles. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as Randhir Kapoor's daughter in the film Housefull 2. Late actor Rishi Kapoor played the character of Jacqueline Fernandez's uncle in Housefull 2. The comedy film Housefull 2 is about four men who try and marry the woman they love by changing their identities.

Anupam Kher

A remake of the original film, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. In this movie, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as Alishka Bakshi while veteran actor Anupam Kher played the role of her father in the film. The film follows the life of two twin brothers who are separated by birth but are joined by reflexes. Their life takes a different turn when they are forced to join the forces to take down an underground don, who threatens to destroy their family.

Boman Irani

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of the third instalment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 3. Jacqueline Fernandez shared the big screen with two veteran actors in this film, actor Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. The film followed the life of Jackie Shroff's three daughters Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri. Boman Iran played the role of their caretaker in the film, who is also seen as Jackie Shroff's betrayal in film.

Amitabh Bachchan

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut opposite actor Riteish Deshmukh in the film Aladin. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan played the character of genius in the film Aladin. The film follows the life of an orphan who finds a magic lamp and his life takes a turn from then on.

