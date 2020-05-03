AskKajol: Actor Has Unusual Take On Lockdown & 2020, Describes 'DDLJ', 'Fanaa' In 2 Words

It’s been over a month since the national lockdown was announced, and it’s set to go on for two more weeks as ‘lockdown 3.0’ was declared. Amid the challenges and the difficult circumstances, some are trying to spread the message of positivity and lighten the mood. Celebrities have led the way in this, by sharing numerous light-hearted videos, even doing chores like cooking, cleaning and washing utensils.

Kajol was the latest to cheer her fans up by hosting an #AskKajol session to make the ‘lockdown interesting.’ The actor quipped that this could be a breather for those bored of interacting with the ‘exact same amount of people everyday’.

Here's the post

Who else is bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people everyday? 🤣 let’s make this lockdown interesting for all of us. Use the #AskKajol and shoot your questions! I’ll try to answer as many as I can — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

As fans flooded her with questions and #AskKajol became a trending topic on Twitter, the VIP 2 star responded to some of them. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been fuming at the year 2020. However, as a fan asked what is the best thing about the year, she replied that there were only a few months to go for it to get over.

The best thing about 2020 is that it has only 7 months more to get over ! https://t.co/LxAZ3GpTqX — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Any session with Kajol is incomplete without a mention of her blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. As a fan asked her to describe the film in one word, she used two, and termed it as ‘memories’ and ‘friends.’

Memories and Friends. Two words https://t.co/4a77zp6IaS — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

A netizen had a more specific question over another of her hits, Fanaa, about the experience of shooting with Aamir Khan in Poland. This time again she used two words ‘Freezing & Chocolates’ for the answer.

Meanwhile, Kajol delivered the highest-grosser of her career with husband Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. The film earned close to Rs 300 crore in India. The actor’s short film Devi too was appreciated by fans.

