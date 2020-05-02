Salman Khan's Production Starring Pulkit And Kriti Delayed Due To COVID 19; Read Here

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to appear in a Bollywood film together. They will be seen in a film which is all set to be produced by Salman Khan. The film will be based on an Indian wedding and has been titled Bulbul Marriage Hall. In the most recent developments, the shooting of the film has been pushed until further notice, due to the current COVID 19 crisis.

Bulbul Marriage Hall postponed

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. It was announced in the beginning of February 2020 that the two will be starring in a film together which is based on a big fat Indian wedding. The film, called Bulbul Marriage Hall, was supposed to go on the floors in April 2020.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown, the shoot has been postponed until the situation gets better. The film, being produced by Salman Khan, will reportedly be set in Lucknow and will be directed by Rohit Nayyar and will also star actors Sunil Grover, Daisy Shah, and Ali Faizal in key roles.

A source also spoke to the leading daily and revealed that Sunil Grover will have a humorous role to play in the film as the brother of Pulkit Samrat’s character. The film is expected to do well with the audience as it will have a strong cast.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s adorable time together

Pulkit Samrat recently shared a video of Kriti Kharbanda where she could be seen playing the tune of Bella Ciao from Money Heist. She can be seen playing the piano with her eyes shut as she tried to focus on the tune. He has written in the cation for the post that this one was necessary and has also asked his followers to pay attention.

The couple has been living together amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown and can hence be seen spending a lot of quality time. Have a look at the video on Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Pulkit Samrat Instagram

