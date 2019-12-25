Times Janhvi Kapoor And Boney Kapoor Showered Love On Each Other; See Pictures

Dad is a synonym for happiness and has always been your protector. The Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is certainly her daddy’s little girl and shares a loving bond with father Boney Kapoor. The actor who is very close to her father is often seen sharing beautiful pictures of the father-daughter duo. Ever since her mother, the legendary actor Sridevi, passed away, Janhvi Kapoor has got closer to her father. Here are some adorable pictures of the daughter-father duo to look back.

Janhvi's cute moments with dad

On Boney Kapoor 64th birthday, the actor took to Instagram to wish his father with a lovely note. She shared several unseen pictures of Boney Kapoor. The actor also called her father her best friend and wrote a heartfelt note too.

Two weeks after Khushi Kapoor left for New York to pursue further studies, Janhvi Kapoor joined her baby sister in NYC. Janhvi took to social media to share pictures with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from New York. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Finally". In one of the photos, she can be seen leaning on her dad's shoulder. In another photo, she can be seen posing for a selfie with sister Khushi Kapoor.

On Father's Day, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared heartfelt messages for their father Boney. Combining old pictures with recent ones, Janhvi posted adorable TBT pictures of her family too and wrote a sweet message for father. Taking her fans down the memory lane, the Dhadak actor also posted a beautiful picture of her parents - Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

