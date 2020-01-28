Times When Janhvi Kapoor Turned Heads In Traditional Lehengas

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the highly popular Netflix anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. The actor, however, is even more popular for the sartorial choices that she makes for all her public appearances. Apart from her thigh-slit gowns to short bell dresses, Janhvi Kapoor has a good collections of lehengas — a collection most of the girls would love to have in her their wardrobes. Take a look at some of the best looks of the actor in traditional lehengas below:

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's best looks in traditional lehengas right here:

Black intricate designed lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor dons a Manish Malhotra outfit

Green and golden lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

Floral print lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

Golden embellished lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

Freeflow fabric lehenga by Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi stuns in a multi-coloured lehenga

When mismatch is the new trend, and Jahnvi aces the look

