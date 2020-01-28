The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Times When Janhvi Kapoor Turned Heads In Traditional Lehengas

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor has some of the best collections of lehengas. Take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's best looks in traditional lehengas.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the highly popular Netflix anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. The actor, however, is even more popular for the sartorial choices that she makes for all her public appearances. Apart from her thigh-slit gowns to short bell dresses, Janhvi Kapoor has a good collections of lehengas — a collection most of the girls would love to have in her their wardrobes. Take a look at some of the best looks of the actor in traditional lehengas below:

ALSO READ | Types Of Sunglasses Approved By Celebrities That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Billy Porter Inspired Hats And Caps You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's best looks in traditional lehengas right here: 

Black intricate designed lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Janhvi Kapoor dons a Manish Malhotra outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Green and golden lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Floral print lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Golden embellished lehenga of Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Freeflow fabric lehenga by Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

Jahnvi stuns in a multi-coloured lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

When mismatch is the new trend, and Jahnvi aces the look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Most Stylish Looks In All-black Outfits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
NITISH SLAMS KISHOR
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA