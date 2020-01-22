The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor's Most Stylish Looks In All-black Outfits

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is considered to be one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Here are some of her best looks in all-black outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actor is all excited and pumped up for her film and keeps the fans got to see the poster and teasers from the movie. From beautiful ensemble to statement styles the Aashiqui 2 actor always has her fashion game up. Recently she was spotted at the airport and many people love her chic and classy look. 

The actor was spotted in tight black jeans and blacktop and paired it with a black and silver shrug. Shraddha looks stunning head-to-toe in the black outfit and is perfect for this cold season. Take a look.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's stunning look in an all-black outfit right here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

The actor seems to be in love with an all-black look. In another promotional event, Shraddha donned a stylish look and fans loved it. She opted for a black leather ensemble with baggy pants and paired it with a one-shouldered bralette. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Earlier this year, the actor was spotted sporting another winter attire. She opted for an orange Megha jacket and paired it with a cute winter cap and gloves. Not to mention she looked fabulous.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapor has been sporting all-black outfits for several times now. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

Promo Image: Courtesy: Instagram - shraddhakapoor / manavmaglani

 

 

