Times When Milind Soman Looked Super Sultry Sporting A Salt And Pepper Look

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is known to impress his fans with his stunning looks. Often known as India’s first male supermodel, he is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons. He often shares his pictures with wife, mother, and also from his travel diaries. Here are times when he looked stunning in grey hair.

Times when Milind Soman looked super sultry in grey hair

In the above picture, the actor is looking handsome in an all-black outfit. He is wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black jacket at a book launch event of his book Made in India. The book, co-written by author Roopa Pai and published by Penguin Random House, delves into his relationships with the women in his life, with his business partners and fitness.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar enjoyed a quiet dinner at a restaurant on Valentine's Day. Ankita was resplendent in a saree and wore traditional jewellery for their outing while Milind was handsome as ever in a blue shirt and pants. Ankita and Milind's fans and followers were delighted upon seeing the video.

Check out some of his other pictures

