The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Times When Milind Soman Looked Super Sultry Sporting A Salt And Pepper Look

Bollywood News

Milind Soman will always be one of the country’s successful style icons. Here is a collection of his lovable pictures in which he looks sultry in grey hair.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is known to impress his fans with his stunning looks. Often known as India’s first male supermodel, he is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons. He often shares his pictures with wife, mother, and also from his travel diaries. Here are times when he looked stunning in grey hair.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's Photos In Black Outfits That Have Taken Over The Internet; See

Times when Milind Soman looked super sultry in grey hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

In the above picture, the actor is looking handsome in an all-black outfit. He is wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black jacket at a book launch event of his book Made in India. The book, co-written by author Roopa Pai and published by Penguin Random House, delves into his relationships with the women in his life, with his business partners and fitness. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar enjoyed a quiet dinner at a restaurant on Valentine's Day. Ankita was resplendent in a saree and wore traditional jewellery for their outing while Milind was handsome as ever in a blue shirt and pants. Ankita and Milind's fans and followers were delighted upon seeing the video.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman Loves To Travel And Be In Nature's Lap, Here's Proof

Check out some of his other pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's Formal Outfits Will Inspire You To Dress For Success

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's Lovable Photos With His 'Aai' Are Truly Heart-warming

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
'NEVER SIDELINED SCINDIA'
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Harsh Vardhan
HARSH VARDHAN ON CORONAVIRUS