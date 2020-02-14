Milind Soman's Lovable Photos With His 'Aai' Are Truly Heart-warming

Milind Soman is a popular supermodel and fitness promoter. Often known as India’s first male supermodel, Milind Soman is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons and fashion inspiration. The actor has spent over 30 years in the field of acting and modelling. The actor often shares his lovey-dovey images with his wife and mother. Here is a collection of Milind Soman’s pictures with his mother you should not miss.

Milind Soman's pictures with his mother

Milind shared an adorable picture with his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman on Instagram which also showed a significant message. Dressed in casuals, Milind smiled for the camera with Ankita wearing delightful green saree with abstract prints. Usha Soman was elegant in a magenta kurta and white pants which she paired with a matching dupatta.

Milind posted a throwback video from 2016 in which he can be seen running a marathon with his mother. The video is the most inspiring thing that can find on Milind’s Instagram. In the video, Milind’s mother Usha Soman, who is 80 years old, can be seen running along with her son barefoot, as he completes his Ahmedabad to Mumbai run. According to the star, the star was completing the 540 km long run in 8 days and his mother joined him for a short while during it.

Milind Soman, the model-cum-actor-turned fitness promoter, took to Instagram to share an adorable post on his mother’s birthday. Milind shared a selfie in which you can see his wife Ankita and mother Usha with a birthday cake. They are all smiles for the camera. Milind captioned this picture as "Happy birthday aai 😊😊😊 #keepwalking #Fitterin2018".

