Milind Soman's Formal Outfits Will Inspire You To Dress For Success

Milind Soman is a popular supermodel and fitness promoter. Often dubbed as India’s first male supermodel, Milind Soman is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons. Milind Soman’s TV serial Caption Vyom gave him success in the acting world too. After fitting in both genres, Milind Soman entered the Hindi film industry.

Milind Soman has spent over 30 years in the field of acting and modelling. Milind had his own share of ups and downs in the fashion and film industry. The actor has come a long way since then. His appearance in the infamous, Made In India video gets girls week in their knees even today. Milind, undoubtedly, will always be one of the country’s successful and handsome style icons. Here is a collection of Milind Soman’s formal outfits to take inspiration from.

Trench coat

In one of the recent photoshoots of the Supermodel of the Year, Milind Soman was seen donning a grey trench coat. He paired the coat with a white shirt and black pants to go with. Milind Soman’s formal look is apt for a corporate meeting in chilly weather.

The 1990 formal attire

On October 3, Milind Soman took to his official account to post a throwback photo from 1990. The photo featured the actor in a clean-shaven look, a formal suit, and a tie. His looks in the post are adored by his fans. He looks utterly handsome here.

