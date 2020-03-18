Times When Neena Gupta Met THESE Noted Personalities

Actor Neena Gupta has upped her social media game and keeps her fans updated of her outings at all time. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), where she played the role of Jitendra Kumar’s mother. The actor will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. A casual scroll through her Insta handle will show you she has pics with some renowned personalities updated on her gram. Here, we have compiled a list-

Times Neena Gupta met famous personalities

Satish Kaushik

Caption- "Barson purane dost love you @satishkaushik2178"

Rajnikanth

Caption- "Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! Wish to work with you one day..wish toh ker hi sakti hu na? #rajinikanth #birthday"

Also Read | Neena Gupta: Times When The 'Saans' Actor Posed With Her Awards

Birju Maharaj

Caption- "Thank you birju maharaj ji aapki performance mujhe paramanand ki anubhuti deti hai love u so much hriday gadgad ho gaya aaj"

Soni Razdan

Caption- "Chale hein chale hein chale hein kathgodam"

Also Read | Neena Gupta Totally Slays Outlandish Looks With Her Long Hair; See Pictures

Sanjai Mishra

Caption- "Actually toe hum seedhe saade log hein. Still from our upcoming film, Gwalior @imsanjaimishra"

Anupam Kher

Caption- "London mein thoda rang bhar diya @anupampkher"

Also Read | Neena Gupta: No One Carries Pink Like The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor And Here's Proof

Anubhav Sinha

Caption- "Ye anubhav sinha hein jinhone itni achchi film banee hai jiska naam hai article 15. Aur jiske baal hi sirf dikh rahe hein vo main hun mere Balon ki safedi ko mat dekhiyega meri jappi sab keh rahi hai pls see this amazing film called article 15"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.