Neena Gupta Totally Slays Outlandish Looks With Her Long Hair; See Pictures

Neena Gupta is counted amidst the most stylish actors in the country. The 60-year-old actor naturally defies ageing like no other. She is a fashionista in real-life and has impeccable taste in fashion. The gorgeous actor is on cloud 9 nowadays with the success of her latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at the box-office.

Read: Neena Gupta's Top Moments From Reality Show 'Kamzor Kadi Kaun' As A Host; See Here

Neena Gupta has time and again shared some stunning pictures on Instagram in wonderful outfits. However, what truly accentuates Neena Gupta's photos is her silky smooth long hair. She is blessed with voluminous black hair, and Neena Gupta likes to keep her open mostly.

Times when Neena Gupta kept her hair open and looked breathtaking

This Neena Gupta's Instagram reflects the Badhaai Ho actors classic style. Neena looks radiant in this pretty green saree, she chose to keep her makeup minimalistic and opted for open hair.

Read: Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

This Neena Gupta's short midi dress is a real steal from her wardrobe this summers. Her open hair compliments her casual look beautifully.

Read: Neena Gupta & Daughter Masaba Gupta's Pictures Are Adorable; See Here

Yet another Instagram picture in which the actor opted for a sleek and straight hairdo which accentuates her indo-western look to many folds.

In this picture, Neena Gupta manages to look ethereal in this stunning pink one-shoulder dress. But what catches our attention most is her long hair, which kept on one side.

Read: Neena Gupta Has Also Worked In Malayalam Films As Well; See The List Here

When we came across this Instagram picture of Neena Gupta's, we were stunned of how beautifully she carried her quirky co-ord outfit. Neena ditched any hair bun and chose to keep her hair open.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.