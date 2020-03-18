The Debate
Neena Gupta: No One Carries Pink Like The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor And Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is a fashionista. Blessed with good taste in fashion, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor sure knows the art of carrying these majestic pink outfits gracefully.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta who is currently basking in the success of her last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is counted amidst the most talented actors in the country. Neena Gupta stunned many with her marvellous portrayal as a middle-aged pregnant woman in Badhaai Ho. Her stellar performance in the comedy-drama film, not only got her recognition as a power pact actor but also cemented her solid comeback on celluloid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Read: Neena Gupta & Daughter Masaba Gupta's Pictures Are Adorable; See Here

In fact, Neena Gupta won several awards for her splendid acting demeanour in Badhaai Ho. She is not just a born actor but a true-blue style diva. Neena Gupta's taste in fashion is bold yet chic which is a rare combination. Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with her stunning photos in some of the most outlandish outfits. However, her love for the colour pink is not hidden anymore. Neena Gupta's Instagram has some of her best photos in alluring pink ensembles. Don't believe us? Then take a look yourself-

Neena Gupta's beguiling pink outfits 

Neena Gupta looks ravishing in this pretty pink embellished saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta turns heads in this one-shoulder bright pink dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Read: Neena Gupta's Most Dramatic Performances You Should Not Miss

Neena slays the cotton saree look like a pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena G looks ethereal in this multicoloured saree with halter neck blouse 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Read: Neena Gupta's Top Moments From Reality Show 'Kamzor Kadi Kaun' As A Host; See Here

NG, look uber-cool in this floral pink woollen ensemble 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta looks royal in this pink silk salwar suit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Read: Neena Gupta Has Also Worked In Malayalam Films As Well; See The List Here

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram 

 

 

