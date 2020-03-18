Neena Gupta: No One Carries Pink Like The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor And Here's Proof

Neena Gupta who is currently basking in the success of her last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is counted amidst the most talented actors in the country. Neena Gupta stunned many with her marvellous portrayal as a middle-aged pregnant woman in Badhaai Ho. Her stellar performance in the comedy-drama film, not only got her recognition as a power pact actor but also cemented her solid comeback on celluloid.

In fact, Neena Gupta won several awards for her splendid acting demeanour in Badhaai Ho. She is not just a born actor but a true-blue style diva. Neena Gupta's taste in fashion is bold yet chic which is a rare combination. Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with her stunning photos in some of the most outlandish outfits. However, her love for the colour pink is not hidden anymore. Neena Gupta's Instagram has some of her best photos in alluring pink ensembles. Don't believe us? Then take a look yourself-

Neena Gupta's beguiling pink outfits

Neena Gupta looks ravishing in this pretty pink embellished saree

Neena Gupta turns heads in this one-shoulder bright pink dress

Neena slays the cotton saree look like a pro

Neena G looks ethereal in this multicoloured saree with halter neck blouse

NG, look uber-cool in this floral pink woollen ensemble

Neena Gupta looks royal in this pink silk salwar suit

