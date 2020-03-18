Neena Gupta: Times When The 'Saans' Actor Posed With Her Awards

Neena Gupta's unconventional movie choices have always stunned many. After featuring in several art films, and TV shows, Neena Gupta made a ground-breaking comeback with 'Badhaai Ho' in 2018. The drama-comedy film helmed by director Amit Sharma did exceptional business worldwide and crossed the enviable Rs.200 crore mark in no time.

Read: Neena Gupta & Daughter Masaba Gupta's Pictures Are Adorable; See Here

Neena Gupta essayed the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman, who is a mother of two grown-up children. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of her on-screen son in the film. Neena Gupta's stupendous portrayal in Badhaai Ho won her numerous accolades. Apart from that, in Neena's acting career, she has won several awards. In fact, Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with pictures of her posing with awards and recognitions. Take a look-

Neena Gupta's list of enviable accolades

Neena Gupta posing with Filmfare trophy

Neena Gupta bagged her first Filmfare trophy in the Best Actress (Critics) category for her groundbreaking performance in Badhaai Ho.

When Neena received the Zine Cine Award with a special person

Neena Gupta and her reel-life hubby from Badhaai Ho, Gajraj Rao won the 'extraordinary couple of the year Zee Cine award in 2019.

Read: Neena Gupta Has Also Worked In Malayalam Films As Well; See The List Here

When Neena Gupta bagged an International Award

Neena Gupta was in for a pleasant surprise when she won the best actress award at the International Indian Film Festival in Boston. She won it for The Last Color helmed by world-renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

When the United Nations felicitated Neena Gupta

Neena was felicitated with the “Advocate for Women's Rights & Empowerment ” by the United Nations. She got it for her 2019 film titled The Last Color.

Read: Neena Gupta's Top Moments From Reality Show 'Kamzor Kadi Kaun' As A Host; See Here

Screen Videocon Award

Not just films, but Neena Gupta also won millions of hearts as Priya in her successful drama series Saans. In 1998, Neena Gupta won the Screen Videocon Award for her marvellous portrayal in the show.

Read: Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

Post, Badhaai Ho Neena once again shared screen space with Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Yet again the star cast managed to recreate the same magic on celluloid and the film is doing great business at the box-office.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.