Taapsee Pannu Celebrates Her Victory On 'Haseen Dillruba' Sets With Her 'best Crew'; Watch

Taapsee Pannu is known in Bollywood for essaying unconventional roles flawlessly. The actor has developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Mission Mangal, Pink and Saand ki Aankh. The actor is currently gearing up for another upcoming movie Thappad. Recently, Taapsee Pannu celebrated her big win at a popular award ceremony on the sets of Haseen Dilruba.

Taapsee Pannu celebrates her victory on the sets of Haseen Dillruba

On February 16, 2020, Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her movie Saand ki Aankh along with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also shared a photo of herself on the stage taking the award and her fans widely appreciated her for the same.

The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba. On February 17, 2020, the actor received a big surprise on the sets of Haseen Dillruba from her team. The team of Haseen Dillruba surprised her with a cake so as to celebrate her victory at the award ceremony.

Also Read| Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee Pannu's next project 'Haseen Dillruba'

The actor shared a video on her social media. In the video, she is seen cutting a cake as her team sings for her in the background. The actor is seen sharing a burst of huge laughter as her team sings for her. She also turns towards the director of Haseen Dillruba Vinil Mathew and says that he needs to make sure that she receives the award next year too.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu's best movies that all fans must watch on Netflix

In the video, Taapsee’s co-stars Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey can also be seen enjoying with her. The actor appreciated her crew in the caption and wrote that she has the best crew ever.

Also Read| These movies of Taapsee Pannu will take you on a laughter parade

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu sparks 'befitting reply' memes as she answers to 'sexist' praise by producer

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.