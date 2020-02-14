Tony Kakkar Adores Sister Neha Kakkar And These Instagram Captions Are Proof

The Kakkar siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar seem to be ruling the music industry these days. From singing songs together and making cute TikTok videos to sharing pictures with each other along with adorable captions, they are sibling goals. Here are some pictures of the brother-sister duo along with adorable captions shared on Tony Kakkar's Instagram.

Times when Tony Kakkar wrote adorable captions for Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a superstar for her bro

Neha Kakkar recently sang a song along with her brother Tony Kakkar. She even featured in the music video of their song Goa Beach. Tony Kakkar shared a promo image of the song and wrote an adorable caption calling his sister a superstar and even mentioning how makes every average sound good.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Reveals "Kakkar Family's Way Of Life" In This Adorable Insta Story

Road trip

Once when the Kakkar sibling went road tripping, the Tony Kakkar shared an image of the two from their trip. In the long caption, he wrote about how his adorable sister bought him sunglasses so he wouldn't have trouble while driving in the sun. He appreciated his sister through an Instagram post and fans loved it.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's 10 Greatest Hits You Must Add To Your Playlist

His biggest cheerleader

Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar share a great bond and always try to push each other to do better in life. When one of Tony Kakkar's had completed 100 million views, he shared an image with his sisters especially thanking them for being in their life. He also mentioned how his family's happiness means success to him.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Fashion Inspiration From The Pop Icon

Always his sister's biggest fan

In every post-Tony Kakkar posts with his sister, he does mention her as a superstar. This picture was posted on Neha Kakkar's birthday and the caption was quite adorable. He mentioned that his sister always gives love to others and everything she does is beyond appreciation.

The cutest girl in his life

Neha Kakkar is a passionate TikTok user and often shares TikTok videos of her. Once when she posted a video, her brother Tony Kakkar reposted it on his account. In the caption, he wrote that Neha Kakkar was the cutest girl in the whole world for him.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohit Khandelwal's 'Puchda Hi Nahi' Crosses 8.7+million Views On Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.