Neha Kakkar & Rohit Khandelwal's 'Puchda Hi Nahi' Crosses 8.7+million Views On Youtube

Neha Kakkar is currently seen as the favourite judge on the Indian Idol 11. She's is a singing sensation, and is often called the hit-machine, for delivering back-to-back blockbuster hit tracks. 2019, has been quite fruitful for the stunning singer. All the songs are smashing hits, be it for films or her independent track. With 2019 closing by, Neha Kakkar's latest released on December 8, 2019, titled Puchda Hi Nahi, is creating a stir. As the name suggests, it is a Punjabi song with peppy lyrics featuring Neha Kakkar and Mr World 2016 winner, Rohit Khandelwal. Watch the video-

Puchda Hi Nahi Crosses 8.7+million views on Youtube

Puchda Hi Nahi is currently trending on Youtube. It has crossed over 8.7+million views within 72 hours of its release. From catchy lyrics to foot-tapping music, the song Puchda Hi Nahi has all the elements of a blockbuster song and is definitely on the right track. This is the first time Neha Kakkar and Rohit Khandelwal featured on-screen together. The sizzling chemistry between them is truly endearing to watch. Rohit Khandelwal looks dapper, and Neha is winning hearts with her charming smile in the video.

Neha Kakkar is a megastar, and the list of her accolades is quite impressive. Her journey from being a participant on a reality show to judging the same reality show is truly remarkable. Neha Kakkar is quite active on social media as well. The popstar singer has a humungous fanbase of over 30.1 million followers on Instagram alone. In fact, before the release of Puchda Hi Nahi, she posted the first look of the song and got great reviews. Take a look-

Apart from her hit Punjabi song with Rohit Khandelwal, Neha Kakkar has yet another reason to rejoice. Spotify is a popular music app, which recently announced 'The Top Female Artist's' list, and it was a no surprise that Neha Kakkar topped the list. She thanked Spotify India with a cute caption-checkout

