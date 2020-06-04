'You Are The Wind Beneath My Wings', Tina Ambani Wishes Husband Anil Ambani On 61st B'day

Deemed as one of the most gracious leading ladies of her time, Tina Ambani won millions of hearts before losing her heart to one of the Ambani brothers. Anil Ambani, son of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, entered his 60s as he turned 61 today, i.e. June 4, 2020. Thus, Tina Ambani took a stroll down memory lane as she shared a streak of throwback pictures to wish her beloved hubby on his 61st birthday.

Tina Ambani wishes husband Anil Ambani by sharing a streak of throwback pictures along with a heartfelt note

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani have shared a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but the love birds sailed through and eventually tied the knot back in 1991. Ever since she wedded her then-beau and now husband, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani bid adieu to the Hindi film industry and has been focused in building a family. As Anil turned 61 today, Tina got super nostalgic as she shared a streak of family photos along with penning a heartfelt note to wish her darling husband on his special day. Tina captioned the birthday post writing,

"To a wonderful husband who gives me unconditional support and love, an adoring father who gives our boys space to grow and learn, a devoted son who always puts family first.

Happy birthday Anil. You are the wind beneath my wings."

The power couple's love story, which dates back to 1986, is all things beautiful. The duo reportedly met each other for the first time at a wedding and it was Anil who spotted Tina first, but there was no love at first sight in his case. In 1986, they met each other again through Tina's nephew and decided to continue meeting often. Soon after they started seeing each other often, Anil swept Tina off her feet with his simplicity and generosity.

However, their relationship was not all things easy though as Anil's family was not affirmative of getting him married to Tina, as she belonged to the film industry. Therefore, the couple had to, unfortunately, part ways as they decided to end their relationship. But, after a lot of hard work put into convincing Anil's family, they agreed and the love birds finally tied the knots in 1991. Now, the couple is proud parents of two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

