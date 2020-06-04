Neena Gupta Thanks Everyone For Their Lovely Wishes On Her 61st Birthday; Watch

Neena Gupta turns 61 today, i.e. June 4, 2020. After her daughter and ace designer, Masaba Gupta shared a heartfelt birthday post for her mother on Instagram, birthday wishes from all across the country from fans and colleagues started pouring in on social media for the Badhai Ho actor. Earlier today, Gupta too took to her Instagram handle to share a video and thank everyone for their lovely birthday wishes.

Neena Gupta thanks everyone for their heart-warming birthday wishes on her 61st birthday

The actor who stole millions of hearts with her phenomenally comical performance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho, Neena Gupta has gracefully entered her 60s as she turned 61 today. The contribution of Gupta in the Hindi film industry remains remarkable as the actor has also had a keen eye for unconventional roles. From playing a young widow in 1994's Woh Chokri to essaying the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman in 2018's Badhai Ho, Neena Gupta has been amusing her fans with her film choices, ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood.

However, earlier this morning, daughter Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a picture of a young Neena Gupta from back in the days to wish her on her 61st birthday by thanking her for some extremely important humility lessons. Along with sharing the photograph, Masaba captioned the post writing, "Happy Birthday mom! thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. "

Soon after Masaba shared her birthday post, several fans and colleagues took to various social media platforms to wish the actor on her special day. Later, a grateful Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video of herself surrounded by multiple bouquets of flowers, thanking everyone who made her special day even more special for her. Along with sharing the video, she captioned the post. "My happy birthday".

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the career front, after basking in the success of her romantic comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta has multiple projects in her kitty. She will next be seen essaying the role of a mother yet again, but this time around, of Ranveer Singh, in the Kabir Khan directorial '83. The story of the film revolves around the life of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and his journey towards winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

