Tiny Dancer Song Meaning: See Details About Elton John's Classic Song Here

Tiny Dancer is one of the most popular songs by legendary English musician Elton John. The song has a perfect chill vibe to it and is considered as one of the best songs to tune in to while driving. The lyrics of Tiny Dancer are penned down by Bernie Taupin with Elton John lending his voice for the track. It appeared in Elton John’s fourth album, Madman Across the Water in 1971. At the time of its release, the song could not do much.

However, Tiny Dancer gained popularity over the years and now it is considered as one of the classics. The lyrics of Tiny Dancer have earned praises from listeners around the world. A lot of people have been wondering about the Tiny Dancer song meaning and who is Tiny Dancer about. To all the people who are curious about it, here is the meaning of Tiny Dancer song.

Who is Tiny Dancer about?

According to a report by American Songwriter, the song was written about Maxine Feibelmann. She was the first wife of the lyricist Bernie Taupin. The report added that she was a seamstress for the band. The credits for the song on the Madman Across The Water album also end with the phrase, “With love to Maxine”.

Tiny Dancer song meaning

Talking about the song in an interview with Rolling Stone, Bernie Taupin said that they came to California in the fall of 1970. It seemed like the populace is radiating sunshine. The lyrics of the song capture the spirit of California from 1970. Talking about the meaning of Tiny Dancer, Bernie Taupin said that he was just trying to capture the spirit of that time. He shared that he was encapsulated by the women they met, especially at the clothes stores and restaurants and bars during the Sunset Strip. He further mentioned that the women were very contrasting to what he had seen in England.

He also added that the women had a thing about embroidering clothes and they wanted to sew patches on the jeans. Bernie Taupin had called it a perfect oedipal complex. Bernie Taupin has effortlessly brought all these women to life by calling them ‘Blue Jean Baby’ in the song. See the Tiny Dancer song here.

