Terry Bradshaw's Daughters: Everything You Need To Know About Rachel, Erin And Lacey

Terry Bradshaw and his family are being discussed online. The reason behind it is their new reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch. The show started airing from September 17 and has been received well by the viewers. The show gives viewers a glimpse in the life of Terry Bradshaw, his wife Tammy and three daughters. Ever since the show premiered, viewers have been wondering about the former American Football player Terry Bradshaw’s daughters. For all the people who are curious to know about Terry Bradshaw’s daughters, here is everything you need to know.

Terry Bradshaw’s daughters

Terry Bradshaw has three daughters, Rachel Bradshaw, Erin Bradshaw and Lacey Hester. Lacey is the oldest daughter while Erin is the youngest. Here are the details about the three daughters according to a report by Your Tango.

Rachel Bradshaw

Rachel Bradshaw is Terry Bradshaw's daughter with his third ex-wife, Charla Hopkins. Rachel Bradshaw has studied in music at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. After her graduation, Rachel Bradshaw became a real estate agent. She married Rob Bironas in 2014. He was an American football player. Unfortunately, Rob Bironas passed away after three months of their marriage in a car accident. After his death, Rachel turned to music to cope up with the loss. She was later dating Dustin Hughes but the couple broke up after airing of the show, added the report. The show suggests that a Marine might be coming in Rachel’s love life.

Also Read | What Happened To The Chicago 7? What Was The Result Of The Chicago 7 Trial?

Also Read | What Time Does The Queen's Gambit Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Erin Bradshaw

31-year-old Erin Bradshaw is an avid horse lover and a world champion equestrian. She is the second and last daughter of Terry Bradshaw with his ex-wife, Charla Hopkins. She tied the knot with her husband Scott in 2017. The married couple now lives on a ranch in Texas. She has also studied Fashion Marketing at the University of North Texas.

Also Read | The Goldbergs Cast: Details About The Actors And Characters They Play In This Sitcom

Also Read | Storage Wars: Are Jarrod And Brandi Still Together? See Details Here

Lacey Hester

Lacey Hester is Terry Bradshaw’s stepdaughter. The 36-year-old is the biological daughter of Tammy Bradshaw from her previous marriage to David Luttrell. She lost her older brother from a drug overdose in 2009. Lacey Hester is married to a private chef Noah Hester and has two kids Zuri and Jeb. Lacey Hester is a coach of a high schools girls basketball team.

Image Credits: lacey_hester_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.