Tim Burton To Make The Addams Family's Live Action TV Series Reboot? See Details Here

Tim Burton is one of the most popular filmmakers who are known for their dark take in the movies. He is known for his gothic fantasy and horror films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands among others. According to a report by Deadline, the Corpse Bride maker is now all set to develop a new series on The Addams Family. The Addams Family reboot will be a live-action TV series. For all the people who are curious about The Addams Family TV series, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tim Burton to make The Addams Family reboot

According to the report, Tim Burton is looking to develop his first major live-action TV series with The Addams Family reboot. He is currently negotiating to executive produce and also possible direct all episodes of this new The Addams Family TV series The creators of Smallville, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, would be the writers and also be showrunners as well as executive producers along with Tim Burton, added the report. As of now, The Addams Family TV series has several buyers bidding for it. However, Netflix is leading the buyers' list and has a great chance of landing the project said the report. Talking about the plot and story of the live-action reboot, the report said that The Addams Family TV series might be set in the present day and will show the series from the perspective of Wednesday Addams and how the world will look around her in 2020.

The Addams Family is a fictional household created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. Over the years, it has been adapted into several projects like two live-action TV series, a film franchise, and also a movie from MGM whose sequel is all set to drop next year. Tim Burton and The Addams family looks like a perfect match given his dark themes and the spooky line up in The Addams Family.

Tim Burton's movies

The Addams Family reboot will be the first major television project by Tim Burton. He was an executive producer on Family Dog in 1993. Burton has also directed a web series, The World of Stainboy. His last project was the highly anticipated live-action remake of Dumbo. The film could not do much at the box office like its counterparts, Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin.

