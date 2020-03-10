Fashion Cues From Hina Khan To Spruce Up Your White Outfits With Colour; See Pics

Hina Khan's first appearance was in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then, the actor has come a long way in her career. Her stint in Bigg Boss was highly appreciated. Also, recently, she made a transition from television to films, with the movie 'Hacked'. The actor is also a major style icon and her Instagram is proof of this fact. Hina Khan knows how to ace all the latest styles and trends, perfectly. Compiled below are instances in which she managed to even spruce up a simple white outfit with colour-

Times Hina Khan made her plain white outfit colourful; see pics

In the below picture, she is wearing a white top with puffy sleeves, she paired the plain white top with bling knee-length straight skirt. She tied her hair with a ribbon. She looks really cute in the outfit.

Here in this picture, Hina Khan is wearing a tube blouse and a white saree with some yellow flower designs on the saree. She looks beautiful with all her hair tied up, and with nude makeup on. Have a look:

Hina Khan looks stunning with a plain white turtle top, which is paired with pink palazzo pants with a tying bow on the waist. She is wearing a pair of silver earrings and tied her hair all clean. Have a look at her outfit here:

In the picture below, she is wearing a cute plain white dress and paired the dress with a denim jacket and denim shoes. She finished her look with her messy hair. She looks gorgeous in this look.

