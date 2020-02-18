The Debate
Hina Khan Proves That Orange Is The New Black Through Her Instagram Outfits! Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Hina Khan is the evergreen stunning diva of the television industry and her Instagram pics just prove it. Check out some of her orange pics. Read on

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan has had quite a successful career as a television actor and her journey from Chandivali studios to Cannes has been quite impressive. The actor likes giving a glimpse of her daily life on social media and keeps posting behind-the-scenes pictures from her shoots.

Hina Khan is quite updated about the current trend in fashion as well and often posts her fashionable outfits. Lately, she has found a new love in the colour orange and looks flawless in it. Take a look at her fashionable orange outfits. 

Hina Khan's photos: Orange-red outfit

Hina Khan wore this pullover orange sweater and paired it with red pants. The pairing couldn't have been more fashionable as the combination of orange and red looks effortlessly stylish. Her half tied hair made her gold designer hoops look prominent and complement her whole winter vibe outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's photos: Orange pantsuit

Hina Khan is wearing an orange outfit that complements her skin tone very well. She paired this orange pantsuit with leopard print stilettos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's photos: Orange lehenga

Hina Khan looks regal wearing this orange lehenga. Her sleek hair look makes sure that all the attention is on her jewellery. Her 'mang tika' by Astha Jagwani completes her traditional Indian look.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's photos: Orange jumpsuit

Hina Khan is surely giving the boss vibes in this orange jumpsuit. The eccentric design of this jumpsuit is what makes us remember Tommy Hilfiger's show where supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a similar design. Hina has completed her look by wearing black peep-toe stilettos along with light pink eye makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

