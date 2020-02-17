Hina Khan Dons Some Beautiful Earrings In Her Instagram Posts, See Pictures

Hina Khan is a popular face in the television industry. The actor is best known for her roles in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She misses no chance to treat and inspire her fans with stunning pictures of herself. Let us take a look at some of her pictures in which she is seen wearing stunning earrings.

Hina Khan’s stunning earrings

Hina Khan can be seen in a hand-pleated white silk top and pink pants by Mannat Gupta. Hina Khan was styled by Sayali Vidya. The diva teamed up her look with a pair of designer serpent earrings. Her earrings and beautiful makeup are enhancing her look. She opted for a shade of light pink lipstick to glam up her look.

Hina Khan opted for a Papa Don’t Preach houndstooth printed pastel dress. Designed by Shubhika, Hina Khan went for a minimal makeup look. Styled by Sayali Vaidya, Hina chose a pair of stilettos designed by Dech Barrouci. She opted for a white pearl round earring to accessorise her look.

Hina Khan looked mesmerising in a black colour bralette and a black high-waist frill skirt. She wore a dark blue colour blazer and tied a belt at the york. To complete her look she wore a pair of black stilettoes and wore minimal but beautiful jewellery. She went for a bold and beautiful makeup with blue eye work.

