Hina Khan's Much-loved Daily Soaps Like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' And More

Hina Khan recently made her movie debut with Vikram Bhatt's drama mystery flick Hacked. The actor is best known for her reality show appearance, Bigg Boss Season 11. However, Hina Khan came into limelight through her small-screen performances. Here are Hina Khan's best daily soap shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is reportedly the fourth longest-running Indian television soap. Hina Khan made her debut with this television serial. The show initially premiered in the year 2009, and currently, it is in its second phase. Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, it initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. In March 2019, a spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh was launched.

She started her journey in the year 2009 with one of the longest-running TV serials Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the popular character ‘Akshara’. The serial got a huge popularity and people appreciated her role.



11 Years Of Hina Khan @eyehinakhan #Hinakhan pic.twitter.com/OaZzrdpAo4 — Hacked on 7th Feb (@Hinakhanhome_) January 12, 2020

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic daily soap starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif. The serial is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on September 25, 2018, on Star Plus. Hina Khan played a negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika Chaubey.

My beautiful komo!!

RT if you love hina khan as komolika#5MillionInstamilyOfHina pic.twitter.com/hM3YtHUCEF — Akash_HinaHolic✨💓Devoshami💖Asim Riaz💖 (@RealAkash786) May 10, 2019

Badi Door Se Aaye Hain

Badi Door Se Aaye Hain is a comedy-drama based on a fantasy storyline. Hina Khan was a part of the recurring cast on the show. She played the role of Sharmili Roy. Badi Door Se Aaye Hai is a story of an extraterrestrial family who comes to earth with an aim to find their eldest son, whom they have been searching for on many planets. It aired from June 9, 2014 to November 14, 2016.

Image Credits - A still from YouTube

