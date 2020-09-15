Tisca Chopra Echoes Jaya Bachchan's Blatant B'wood Defence, Says 'We Owe The Industry Big'

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra on Tuesday came out in support of Jaya Bachchan defending the Indian film industry in the Parliament. Tisca lauded Jaya Bachchan for her remarks in Rajya Sabha which slammed attempts by 'Bollywood insiders to defame the film industry'.

Retweeting a video of Bachchan's speech in the House shared by fellow filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Tisca said, "Bravo #JayaBachchan.. you have spoken what many many of us have been feeling. A rotten egg or two do not an industry make. We owe the industry big, for giving us a chance to actualise dreams & indeed be the place that has allowed us and our families to prosper." [sic]

The video of the Samajwadi MP's rousing speech has gone viral on social media and has received sharp reactions.

Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, the Samajwadi Party MP stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." Her remarks came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said. The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party MP further said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said. Soon after her address in the Parliament, several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of the veteran actor lauding her for addressing the issue.

