Sonam Kapoor Enters Jaya Bachchan-Kangana Ranaut 'defame Bollywood' Row; Backs MP

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday lauded senior actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan for backing the Bollywood industry in Lok Sabha earlier today saying that she wants to be her when she grows up. Sharing Jaya Bachchan's speech from the Parliament, Sonam Kapoor who is still mum on the drug menace in the industry tweeted, "I want to be her when I grow up."

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bacchan backs Bollywood in Parliament

Amid the ongoing drug nexus probe in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday called the comments of certain industry insiders 'shameful,' saying that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire Bollywood industry could not be tarnished.

She also slammed those who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry."

Jaya Bachchan's reference to 'people who have made their name in the industry but call it a gutter' is almost certainly a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who made explosive claims alleging rampant drug use while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The Samajwadi party leader also indirectly slammed BJP MP Ravi Kishan statements in the parliament saying, "I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."

Kangana, Ravi Kishan clap back

Both Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan’s statements strongly. Kishan, who had highlighted the consumption of drugs by Bollywood stars and the role of neighbouring countries in the influence of drugs on youngsters, responded, "I never said that the whole film industry is taking drugs but some people are still taking drugs. I respect the film industry. I understand Jaya Ji's ideology.

"Maine kisi ki thali me ched nhi kiya. I said what I wanted to say yesterday. I have also struggled so much for entering the film industry, I didn't target anyone," said Ravi Kishan.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, not just my right, my duty to raise it in Parliament, Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest, 'crawled' my way up, worked in 600 films," said Ravi Kishan.

Kangana, who had claimed that ‘99 per cent of film industry consumes drugs’, asked Bachchan if the atrocities and abuse had happened to her. She added, "Show compassion for us also".

