Tisca Chopra's Film 'Socha Na Tha': Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Sood, & Others Team Up

On Wednesday night, Tisca Chopra took to her social media and unveiled her short film, Socha Na Tha, based upon life in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic. The video shows a slew of celebrities who have teamed up with Tisca. Everyone has shot their respective segments at home. The video features, Anurag Kashyap, Shubra Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Mahesh Bhupathi, R Madhvan and son Vedant, Sonu Sood and team, Gajraj Rao, Nandita Das, Rana Ayyub, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mukul Chadda.

The short film also features, Pavail Gulati, Sayani Gupta, Aashim Gulati, Shaleena Nathani, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatraa, Deepak Chaurasia, Kavita Kaushik, Ronit Biswas, RJ Malishka, Deepa Tigga, and Amar Turakhia. The 6-minute visual shows how life has changed in its own ways during the pandemic and how people have come forward, and are also going an extra mile to help others during the crisis. Socha Na Tha gives a glimpse of how life still goes on, even without stepping outside the house. Not to miss snippets of the citizens, and the outside scenario that is embedded in the clip.

Tisca Chopra captioned the video as, "Thanks a million to my dear friends who shot at their homes.. and those who have been putting themselves out there daily .. for each one of you who are bearing the tough time, a little gift from all of us to you .." She also tagged all the members who contributed their part for the film, Socha Na Tha. Take a look.

Watch Tisca Chopra' video, Socha Na Tha here

Tisca Chopra's short film, Socha Na Tha, is written by her, Sanjay Chopra and Amitesh Nagpal. The video is edited by Anant Singh. Fans in huge numbers have poured endearing comments about Tisca Chopra's video and the whole cast.

