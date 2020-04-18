MeAt20: Virender Sehwag, Anupam Kher, Tisca Chopa Share Throwback Pictures

With the world still battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Twitter on April 18 saw a rather unusual challenge trending in India and around the globe that requires netizens to post a picture of themselves from their 20s. The latest challenge, known as '#MeAt20' saw many people and celebrities participating in the viral trend. Some famous celebrities from all over the world also shared throwback pictures. From cricketers to politicians to actors, everyone took the challenge and posted awkward throwback pictures from the past.

Read: Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Read: Roger Federer Shares Tennis Fan's Volley Challenge Video With Quirky Caption: Watch

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, Anupam Kher and Kumar Vishwas participated in the trend. The trend was reportedly started on April 14 by a user who shared a picture of himself when he was supposedly 20 years old. The user while sharing the picture wrote, "Lmaooo what did y’all look like at 20?." The trend took off in the coming days with Tweeples sharing photos of themselves at age 20 with hashtags like #MeAt20.

Read: Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode And Gauahar Khan Take The Savage Challenge

#MeAt20 challenge

In youth we learn;

In age we understand.:) #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/tgWEVS9t1j — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 18, 2020

In such tense and challenging situations, the #MeAt20 hashtag brings some much needed smiles on faces.

Sharing a moment from my life as well... those were the days! pic.twitter.com/B2pAg3ocNA — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) April 18, 2020

Read: Roger Federer Shares Tennis Fan's Volley Challenge Video With Quirky Caption: Watch

Read: From Sanya Malhotra To Mithila, Celebs Are Taking The JLoSuperbowlChallenge Amid Lockdown

Read: Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.