Tisca Chopra Takes A Dig At China Over COVID-19 Pandemic; Shares A Meme

Tisca Chopra took to her social media handle and shared a meme taking a dig at China over the COVID 19 pandemic. The meme referred to the 2020 coming to an end and the new year being just round the corner. The meme read, “Will 2021 be a better year?? That depends on what the Chinese are eating now!!” and the actor captioned the post with a hashtag “Just Saying” and “2021”, check out the post below.

Tisca Chopra's Twitter

Around this time of the year, people start wishing each other a happy new year and a fresh beginning and prosperity for everyone. They are hopeful that a new year will be better than the year that passed by and better things will happen to them. However, considering the pandemic and the lockdown that the world is going through, Tisca Chopra is uncertain about 2021 being “a better year”.

COVID-19 changed the ways of the world and forced everyone to stay inside their houses. A number of netizens responded to the meme.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flooded it with their comments and reactions. Soon the post started doing the rounds on Twitter with several people quoting the tweet. Numerous people sent GIFs and other memes in response to Tisca Chopra’s post and expressed how they thought about the post. Check out some of the comments by the netizens on the post below.

Hahahah — Mahipal Sinh Rathod (@Mahipal95786268) December 15, 2020

Several other netizens took to her post and wrote in the comments section that they agree with her on this. Many other fans of the actor wrote in the comments that aside from the eating habits of the country, it also depends on what they are researching about. A number of people posted laughing emoticons to show how hilarious the post was. Check out some of the comments by the netizens on the post below.

🤣🤣🤣 — Pretti Singh 🇮🇳 (@Prettisiingh) December 15, 2020

Or what the Chinese Bio scientist are working on right now — அண்ணாத்தKumar.S_GER ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@skumars77) December 15, 2020

A number of netizens asked the actor to be more positive and not to jinx the new year. Netizens also commented that it is a really scary thought how the pandemic changed the way people live. Check out some of the comments by the netizens on the post below.

Really a scary thought,after they changed whole world how to live there lives,just for taste? — nimadritik (@nimadritik) December 16, 2020



