Alia Bhatt: Top 3 Alia Bhatt Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Alia Bhatt is a popular Bollywood actress who rose to fame with her debut film, Student Of The Year. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and is one of the few stars to have been famous right from the debut movie. With three Filmfare Awards in her kitty, she has stolen many hearts with her performances. Alia Bhatt is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India. After displaying her acting prowess the actor has dabbled in some singing and has lent her voice for a few tracks in her films. Listed below are some of the songs performed by Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's songs wherein she has both sung and acted

1) Samjhawan

Samjhawan is the first song sung by the popular actor and singer, Alia Bhatt. The song is titled as Samjhawan Unplugged and is from the film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The song, Samjhawan is all about a girl named Kavya's affection for her beloved, named Humpty. Alia was also featured in the song and movie along with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Samjhawan was produced by Aditya Dev and received great recognition.

2) Humsafar

Humsafar is another one of Alia Bhatt's most memorable songs. The song is sung by Alia Bhatt and Akhil Sachdeva. The song is from the film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan & Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta. This is another song where the audience witnesses Alia Bhatt in a different light. The actress has not just nailed her acting but singing as well.

3) Love You Zindagi Club Mix

This is another song sung by Alia Bhatt. The song is from the film, Dear Zindagi. The film is written and directed by Gauri Shinde. Alia Bhatt has sung and acted in this song alongside co-star Shahrukh Khan. The song takes an inspirational note on asking everyone to love themselves and their life.

