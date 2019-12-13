Top 3 Movies You Must Watch With Your College Squad This Weekend

There is nothing as wondrous as college freedom. Loaded with exams, assignments, proxies and fun-filled events, we have a love-hate relationship with our college days. From canteen’s chilli potatoes, long queues for photocopying notes, to bunking lectures, those little things in our life make us smile during the low phase. Whether you have experienced those years or are yet to rejoice, we have penned down a few movies to watch with your college squad to accentuate that relatable and nostalgic feeling.

1. Chhello Divas

This Krishnadev Yagnik’s Gujarati flick revolves around the lives of eight college buddies on the last day of their school. Featuring Janki Bodiwala, Malhar Thakar, Rahul Raval, Kinjal Rajpriya, Mitra Gadhvi, Aarjav Trivedi, Netri Trivedi and Yash Soni in the lead roles, Chhello Divas is brimming with fun moments which one must have experience at least once. This film garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Furthermore, Chhello Divas emerged as commercially successful which was later remade in Hindi by the name Days of Tafree.

2. Rang De Basanti

Revolving around the lives of carefree youngsters, this movie proceeded with unexpected twists and turns. Rang De Basanti showcases how friendship never dies. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has drawn the parallelism between the days of colonial rule and the present day scenario of youth. This eye-opener flick has creatively touched the topic of citizens who are ignorant about a lot of things concerning their nation.

3. Dazed and Confused

This American coming-of-age comedy-drama film is helmed by Richard Linklater. Dazed and Confused revolves around groups of teenagers from Texas during their last day of school. This teen flick features an ensemble cast of Jason London, Cole Hauser, Joey Lauren Adams, Rory Cochrane, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, and Nicky Katt in prominent roles.

