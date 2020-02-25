Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar's Hit Films That Rocked The Box Office

There are a few popular jodis in Bollywood whose on-screen chemistry is utterly loved by their fans — Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhat, are a few of them. Similarly, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's onscreen pairing has been loved by audience too. Katrina and Akshay have given numerous blockbuster hits together. Here are some of their hit films:

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Most Hilarious GIFs And Memes Used By Fans On Social Media

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's movies together

Namastey London

This was one of the most loved films of the duo together. In fact, Katrina Kaif got her first break in Bollywood with Namastey London. While Akshay Kumar was seen as a fun-loving loud Punjabi Boy, Katrina Kaif was seen as a spoilt British girl. The film collected an estimated amount of ₹71 crores.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Reunites With Akshay Kumar For 'Prithviraj', Hopes To Recreate Magic Onscreen

Singh Is Kinng

Singh is Kinng was another film which was a big hit for this jodi. The hilarious scenes, the songs and the storyline of the film were all loved by the audience. The movie Sing is Kinng was made on a small budget of ₹ 45 crore and crossed the hundred crore mark at the box office, declaring it a hit film.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Fan For His Birthday And Drops Details About 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was the first film of the hit Jodi Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This 2006 film was a Hindi romantic drama film also starring Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi. The film received positive to mixed reviews from the critic and collected ₹28 crores, the on-screen Jodi was also showered with love.

Welcome

Another roaring hit starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was Welcome. Despite the presence of other stars like Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the movie, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry was most-loved by the audience. The film also almost reached the 100 crore mark, which made it a super hit.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Ekta Kapoor For Action-comedy Drama After 7 Long Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.