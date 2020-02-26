Top Akshay Kumar Movies Available To Watch On Hotstar

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar sways everyone with his chiselled physique, magnetic smile and attitude. He slays his roles in movies of every genre including action, romantic-comedy or simply, romantic. Therefore, we have listed some of the best Akshay Kumar movies that you can watch online on Hotstar:

Here is a compilation of Akshay Kumar’s best films to watch on Hotstar

1. Baby

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Baby revolves around a temporary task force that is formed to avenge Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. After being betrayed by his former assistant, Ajay (Kumar) gets to know about a series of attacks that are plotted by terrorists. With Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) by his side, Ajay visits Nepal to track the people involved with the case. Baby’s mission is to bring Maulana to the country with the assistance of Shukla (Anupam Kher). Akshay Kumar’s role was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience alike.

2. Garam masala

This comedy-drama film revolves around two flirty men Mac and Sam. Released in 2005, Garam Masala showcases two friends who undergo the different fate of events. While Sam (John Abraham) gets promoted and wins the photography competition, Mac (Akshay Kumar) gets demoted. However, Mac tries to woo three different women, apart from his wife. He manages everything to avoid chaos before Sam returns from America. To save his friend, Sam tries to get involved with those women. But in the end, they realise the truth and chase the boys.

3. Jolly LLB 2

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this courtroom drama is the second sequel of the Jolly LLB franchise. This black comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. Jolly (Kumar) is an ambitious man who works under a famous lawyer Mr Rizvi. He dreams of having his chamber but lacks money. To fulfill his desires, he receives funds from a widow and lies to her about Mr Rizvi picking her case. Realizing the truth, she commits suicide and leaves him in regrets. He takes an honest approach and is determined to solve her case singlehandedly. From travelling distances to burning midnight oil, he does everything to prove the person is innocent.

