Akshay Kumar Totally Owns The Helicopter Stunt For Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting his upcoming film where he is going to be playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. The actor was recently spotted performing some breathtaking stunts for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

The Khiladi actor is known for performing his own stunts and he shocked fans by doing a helicopter stunt. He was seen in a similar picture that released in June 2019 that featured Akshay hanging from a helicopter trying to chase Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar performs a helicopter stunt

A BTS picture of Akshay hanging upsidedown from a helicopter has surfaced on the internet currently. The picture was shared by an Akshay Kumar fan account and it shows how the Khiladi 786 actor owned the scary stunt like a pro. The film has been in the headlines as the fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprise their roles as Simmba and Singham respectively. Read more about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming cop drama.

Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you 😜 #AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/lE2KghYBND — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is another addition to the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the lead. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

