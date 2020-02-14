Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have acted in numerous films together and thus share a great rapport with each other. Their on-screen pairing has always managed to impress the audience and critics alike. Here are some of the movies that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Akshay Kumar.

Films starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar

Good Newwz

The movie Good Newwz is about two couples trying to conceive through the in vitro fertilisation method. Things take a serious twist when the two doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and raked in moolah at the box office.

Aitraaz

Aitraaz has Kareen and Akshay play a couple while Priyanka Chopra is the antagonist. The songs of this movie were appreciated by music lovers. The plot focuses on the story of a man filing a sexual harassment case against his female boss. The movie garnered ten nominations at the IIFA awards and was a massive hit at the box office.

Ajnabee

Ajnabee is a suspense thriller movie featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. Akshay and Kareena were not exactly paired opposite each other in this thriller movie. The film was actually an adaptation of Consenting Adults. The film was considered as super hit by Box Office India.

Kambakkht Ishq

The movie Kambakkht Ishq was based on the Tamil film titled Pammal K. Sambandam and starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena along with Aftab Shivdasani and Amrita Arora. The movie gained huge media attention due to its massive budget and due to the special appearances of high profile Hollywood actors like Sylvester Stallone, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh and Holly Valance. Akahsy and Kareena's on-screen chemistry was applauded and the movie's songs like Om Mangalam, Bebo and others were also a massive crowd-pleaser.

