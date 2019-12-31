Anurag Kashyap's Movies Like Ugly, Dev.D That Brought Him To The Limelight

Anurag Kashyap held the attention of the viewers when he made his directorial debut as a budding director twenty years ago with a short film titled Last Train To Mahakali. The short film put him at the epicenter of cinema, making him a force to reckon. In a directorial career spanning less than two decades, the filmmaker has directed some of the grittiest and cinematically enriched films. Here is a list of top five movies of Anurag Kashyap, one should watch.

Black Friday (2007)

The movie, starring an ensemble cast consisting of Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava, among others, is, till date, considered to be one of the finest works of Anurag Kashyap. Released in 2007, the movie was embroiled in controversy for years over its plot and depiction of crime on celluloid. Black Friday, based on Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name, was reportedly a box office debacle, and could not garner much attention.

No Smoking (2007)

The movie, starring John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, narrates the tale of chain smokers, who trajects through a journey filled with fantasy and surrealism. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie was reportedly loosely based on a short story, Quitters, written by Stephen King. Released in 2007, the movie failed to impress the critics and audience.

Dev.D (2009)

The movie, starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, and Kalki Koechlin, is a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s classic novel 'Devdas'. Directed by Kasyap, the movie marked the big Bollywood debut of Kalki Koechlin, who went ahead and starred in movies like Shaitan, Shanghai, among others. Directed by Kashyap, the movie is considered to be a breakout film of his career.

Ugly (2013)

The movie, starring Ronit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Tejasvini Kolhapure and Rahul Bhatt in the lead, narrates the tale of a married couple, who is in search of their missing daughter. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie was involved in a legal tussle with the 'Central Board of Film Certification'. Released in 2013, the movie was a box office debacle and was panned by critics for its gritty storyline.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

The movie, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chaddha, Huma Qureshi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the story of vendetta between two patrons of a village. Directed by Kashyap, the movie is reportedly among the highest-grossing and the most popular movies of Kashyap. Released in 2012, the movie established Kashyap as a prolific filmmaker.

