When Anurag Kashyap Projected Real-life Stories Through His Films

Anurag Kashyap is known to have introduced India to the unconventional cinema. He made his directorial debut with Paanch, a movie featuring Kay Kay Menon, that could not see the light of the day, reportedly due to its controversial plot. In a career spanning more than two decades, the director has a plethora of movies under his belt. Here are some Anurag Kashyap movies based on real-life.

Anurag Kashyap movies based on real-life stories

Black Friday (2004)

The movie, starring Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra and Aditya Srivastava in the lead, was reportedly banned in India for two years, due to its controversial plot. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie is based on the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. An online report also reveals that the movie took inspiration from Hussain Zaidi's 'Black Friday – The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts'.

(Source: IMDb)

Ugly (2013)

The movie, starring Rahul Bhatt, Ronit Roy and Tejaswini Kholapure in the lead, narrates an intriguing tale of human greed and repressed emotions. In an old interview published on an online portal, the director revealed that the movie was inspired by his life, and had instances from his real life.

(Source: IMDb)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the tale of a serial killer, who finds weird reasons for committing a murder. Reportedly, the movie is based on the real-life psycho killer Raman, who committed a spate of murders in the mid-1960s.

(Source: IMDb)

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming movies

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap donned the hat of a producer for Bhaskar Hazarika's Aamis. The movie hit the silver screens on November 22, 2019. The director is reportedly also working on a German-Afghan film. The movie titled, Talagh, narrates the tale of two women. Reportedly, Commando 3 actor Angira Dhar is supposed to play one of the lead roles in this Anurag Kashyap movie.

