Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback To Alia Reading Harry Potter Lines; Top IG Posts Of The Week

This week, quite a few stories of the entertainment world have grabbed the attention of everyone. Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture while Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicated a few lines to her parents on Memorial Day. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana were also quite active on Instagram. Here are the top Instagram posts of the week, starting from May 24 to May 30.

Amitabh Bachchan

On May 28, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share an unmissable ‘then and now’ collage throwback picture. The picture features the actor from the sets of his much-acclaimed film, Kabhi Kabhie and Gulabo Sitabo. With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: 'Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘Kabhi Kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May. 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. क्या थे, और क्या बना दिया अब !!'. On the left-hand side, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a black turtle neck tee with a blue suit, while on the right, the actor is seen in a still from his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen planning surprises for her fans, this week. After stimulating the curiosity of her fans with a recent picture of her reading the Harry Potter book on social media, Alia Bhatt also finally dropped the video where she can be heard reading an excerpt from J.K Rowling’s book, Harry Potter. In the caption, Alia described her feelings of going through all the amazing parts of the book and how she got introduced to the wizardly world.

Deepika Padukone

On Friday night, Deepika Padukone shared her family WhatsApp group chat. She shared the post to show how Deepika and Ranveer's family lift each others' spirits, particularly after some achievement. The conversation showed Deepika's mother and father and Ranveer Singh's father congratulating Singh for giving a good interview. Check out.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the Memorial Day 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her parents' throwback pic from army days. Sharing the monochromatic portrait of her parents on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, 'Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.' Check out the unseen picture.

Ayushmann Khurrana

On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to share the importance of wearing face masks amid Coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the video saying, 'Nothing is simple and easy. It will take everyone's effort and resolve. Our real life heroes are doing a lot for us. It's our turn now to do our bit. Shall we?'. Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's video.

