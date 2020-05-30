Sonu Sood To Amitabh Bachchan; 5 Times Bollywood Stars Proved To Be Real 'superheroes'

Bollywood celebrities have been trying their best to help the people amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Be it health workers or migrant labourers, celebrities like Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan and many others have been trying to help every section of the society and turning out to be a ray of hope for many. Here's a look at five superheroes of Bollywood.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood turned out to be a 'superhero' for hundreds of migrant workers. The actor has taken an initiative to arrange buses from Mumbai to several parts of India to help the migrant workers to reach their desired destination who are stuck in Mumbai due to COVID-19 lockdown. He also launched helpline number for migrant workers, so that they can inform him regarding who needs help to reach home.

Sonu Sood reportedly works 22 hours a day to get everything in order. He has sent busses to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan as well as Jharkhand. The actor also helped 177 girls who were stuck in Kerela. The actor airlifted them and helped them to reach Bhubaneshwar.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has also come to the rescue of stranded migrants in Mumbai and arranged transport to take them back home. He organised 10 buses for migrant workers in Mumbai to travel to Uttar Pradesh. The buses reportedly left on May 30, 2020, from Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan supported the families of 1,00,000 daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation by sponsoring their monthly ration.

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan also extended his helping hand for all the frontline workers. He donated hand sanitizers to the Mumbai Police amid COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar also donated towards help in the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor-filmmaker has donated 1000 Personal Protective Equipment, worth Rs 650 each, for the healthcare workers of Government hospitals. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star hailed the contribution of the healthcare workers in choosing a ‘different path’ while sharing how hospitals have not been able to test as per requirement. He also highlighted how one healthcare worker getting infected could lead to all the other co-workers being asked to quarantine for 2-3 weeks, which could severely affect the work strength at the hospitals.

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Help our COVID 19 warriors.

I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in need across India for our doctors/medical staff



For ur contribution, I’ll send u a personal thanks by mention/video shout/video call for ur generosity



Log in- https://t.co/8Mcz0LAN7w

🙏 pic.twitter.com/AjRgu7LTFC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2020

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also extended her heartfelt gratitude towards the doctors and other hospital staff by sending them treats and a thankyou note. In the note, she had expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers who are doing everything in their power to help the community. She had also mentioned in the note that the medical staff and healthcare workers are the real heroes.

A doctor thanked Alia Bhatt for the sweet surprise and expressed how her gesture was perceived as an act of kindness in these tough times. He had also mentioned that the package was received by doctors in Mumbai and all of them appreciated it in times of pandemic. Check out the tweet and the picture shared by Dr Shripad on his twitter handle below.

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

