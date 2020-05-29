Amitabh Bachchan Asks What 'Baller' Means, Fans Come Up With Unique Answers; Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans with a special Throwback Thursday post on Instagram yesterday. In the IG post shared by him, Bachchan had shared a collage of two photographs, one from back in the time with a BTS pic from the sets of Kabhie Kabhi and the other from his next titled Gulabo Sitabo. Along with sharing the post, the legendary actor also penned a heartfelt caption for the collage which read,

Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. ‘

Amitabh Bachchan asks Bhumi Pednekar what 'Baller' means, gets hundreds of meanings from fans

On May 28, soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the post on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar went all-praise in the comment section of the post as she wrote, "44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I’m telling you you’re the most baller person". A clueless Amitabh Bachchan later replied to Pednekar's comment asking her the meaning of Baller as he wrote, "arre ..Bhumi...what is 'baller'? Kab se pooch rahe hain koi bata hi nahi raha. (I have been asking for a long time but nobody is telling me)". Have a look:

As soon as Bachchan asked for the meaning of 'Baller', hundreds of fans of the legendary actor took up the responsibility of letting him know the meaning of the word. While some fans dug up the meaning of Baller on the internet and shared the literal meaning of the word written by the dictionary, others tried to simplify it for the Badla actor by giving him one-word meanings. The Saand Ki Aankh actor herself replied to Bachchan's query and gave all the possible one-word meanings to the word as she wrote, "sir, baller matlab super cool/ super chill/ the best/ revolutionary legend i.e. Aap"

Check out the meaning of 'baller' shared by fans in the comment section below:

